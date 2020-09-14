Left Menu
Goa adds 306 new COVID-19 patients; active cases below 5,000

As many as 306 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Goa on Monday, taking the statewide tally to 24,898, a health department official said. In all 1,093 samples were tested of which 306 were found to be positive for the viral disease, he said. The number of active cases stood below the 5,000-mark at 4,946.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:07 IST
Goa adds 306 new COVID-19 patients; active cases below 5,000

As many as 306 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Goa on Monday, taking the statewide tally to 24,898, a health department official said. Fourteen more patients died due to the infection, taking the toll to 304 in the coastal state, he said.

The official said 519 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged cases to 19,648. In all 1,093 samples were tested of which 306 were found to be positive for the viral disease, he said.

The number of active cases stood below the 5,000-mark at 4,946. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,898, new cases 306, deaths 304, discharged 19,648, active cases 4,946, people tested till date 2,25,910.

