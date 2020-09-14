Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat's COVID-19 tally rises by 278 to 24,723; 265 recover

Surat district on Monday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking the count of infections to 24,723, state health department said. A total 39,818 people have been quarantined in the city, it said. In rural parts of Surat, the total number of cases stands at 5,867, a health official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:16 IST
Surat's COVID-19 tally rises by 278 to 24,723; 265 recover

Surat district on Monday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking the count of infections to 24,723, state health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 874, it said.

Simultaneously, 265 people recovered in the district in the day, the department said. Of the 278 new cases, Surat city reported 176 and rural areas 102, it said.

Out of the 265 recoveries, Surat's share was 189 while 76 people were discharged in rural areas. Surat's case recovery rate now stands at 88.4 per cent with 16,576 people discharged so far after treatment.

The city civic body has surveyed 8.03 lakh people so far in the areas from where COVID-19 cases have been reported. A total 39,818 people have been quarantined in the city, it said.

In rural parts of Surat, the total number of cases stands at 5,867, a health official said. Kamrej and Choryasi talukas have reported over a thousand cases so far at 1,141 and 1,086, respectively.

A total 43,169 people are home quarantined in rural areas of Surat, the officialsaid..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...

DMK takes exception to Shah's Hindi 'unifying' force remark

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday locked horns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latters remark that Hindi is a unifying force and alleged that it affected the countrys integrity. Referring to Shahs Hindi Divas message, he asked ...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday. The 22-year-old won the US Open title on Sunday after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final. She climbed six spots to sit on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020