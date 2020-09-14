Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha asks pvt hosps to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID patients

Similarly, CCCs and CCHs are also witnessing zero occupancy as the government has allowed home isolation. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra, in his letter to collectors and municipal corporation commissioners, said, "CCCs should be closed if there is no patient, or operations might be scaled down in case of low occupancy." The health personnel, engaged in these centres, can be redeployed in districts, where their services will be better utilized, Mohapatra added..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:34 IST
Odisha asks pvt hosps to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID patients

Amid the unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday asked all private hospitals in major cities and towns to reserve 50 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients. A notification in this regard was issued by the state health and family welfare department during the day, and the directives came into force with immediate effect, a senior official here said.

"All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation limits shall mandatorily designate minimum 50 per cent of their general beds and 80 percent of ICUs for treatment of COVID positive patients, with an option to convert the centre hospital as a COVID hospital," the notification said. It further asked the hospitals to strictly abide by the rate chart prepared by the government for the various facilities and services provided by them.

Official sources said that the decision was taken in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, which climbed to 1,55,005 on Monday. "An estimation made by experts indicates that Odisha's caseload is likely to cross the two-lakh mark by the end of September," the senior official said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the government has asked all district collectors and commissioners to shut those COVID care centres (CCCs), COVID Care Homes (CCHs) and Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) which have zero occupancy. The state government had opened the TMCs in all the gram panchayats of Odisha to isolate the migrant workers, following their return from different states.

As the migrant influx has stopped, there was no need to operate the TMCs any longer, the official said. Similarly, CCCs and CCHs are also witnessing zero occupancy as the government has allowed home isolation.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra, in his letter to collectors and municipal corporation commissioners, said, "CCCs should be closed if there is no patient, or operations might be scaled down in case of low occupancy." The health personnel, engaged in these centres, can be redeployed in districts, where their services will be better utilized, Mohapatra added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WFE issues guidance note on orderly markets amid increased volatility

The World Federation of Exchanges WFE, the global industry group for bourses and clearing corporations, on Monday issued a guidance note aimed at policy questions arising from any resurgence of market volatility.&#160; In particular, the ...

U.S. confirms Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG will pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, court documents show. Th...

AP govt requests CBI probe into 'land scam' in Amaravati capital region

Amaravati, Sep 14 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Centre to entrust to the CBI, the investigation into the alleged land scam in Amaravati capital region and also the scandal in the AP State Fiber Net Limited. The state g...

Three youths knocked down dead by over-speeding car on Peripheral expressway

Three youths were crushed to death by an over-speeding car on Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, said police on Monday. The victims were identified as Deepak 20, Karamvir, 19, and Priyanshu, 17, all residents of Ghaziabad, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020