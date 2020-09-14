Left Menu
Mumbai adds over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day; 31 die

The civic body report said the number of recovered patients increased to 1,32,349 with 1,431 more people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. According to the BMC, Mumbai's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 77 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:51 IST
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,71,949 on Monday with the addition of 2,256 new cases, while 31 more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. It was the sixth consecutive day on which the financial capital of the county has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

Also, the number of active COVID-19 patients crossed the 31,000-mark and jumped to 31,063, the civic body's daily report said. The death toll increased to 8,178 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC said.

Daily fatalities dropped to just above 30 after remaining in more than 40 zone for three days. The civic body report said the number of recovered patients increased to 1,32,349 with 1,431 more people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 77 per cent. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 1.24 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 56 days, it said.

Since September 9, single-day cases in the city have been over the 2,000-mark On September 10, the highest-ever 2,371 cases were reported in Mumbai. The city also witnessed a significant rise in sealed buildings, where one or more COVID-19 patients were found, though the number of containment zones is more or less same.

The civic body said the number of sealed buildings increased to 8,637, while the count of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements) stood at 564. On August 31, the city had 567 containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings was at 6,171.

According to BMC's infographic based on cases till September 13, the infection tally in three of the 24 civic wards - namely R-Central (Borivali), P-North (Malad) and K- East (Andheri East and Marol) - have crossed the 10,000-mark. R-Central, P-North and K-East wards have 10,223, 10,079 and 10,027 cases, respectively.

It pointed out that the R-Central ward has the highest COVID-19 casesin the city at 10,223, while the B-ward, that includes Dongri and Masjid Bunder areas, has the lowest at 1,430. The highest - 8298 - recovered COVID-19 patients were from the P-North ward and the lowest - 1108 - from the B ward, the infographic highlighted.

According to the infographic, the maximum - 562 - deaths were recorded from the K-East ward and the minimum - 97 - from the B-ward. It also pointed out that the R-South ward, that includes Kandivali, has the highest - 1,782 - active cases, whereas the B-ward was at the bottom with 225 such cases.

