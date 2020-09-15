Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's COVID-19 epicentre reports no deaths from the virus for first time in 2 months

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, on Tuesday reported zero deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a milestone not recorded for two months. Victoria state said 42 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a small increase from the figure posted one day earlier and well below the peak of more than 700 infections detected in August.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 06:22 IST
Australia's COVID-19 epicentre reports no deaths from the virus for first time in 2 months

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, on Tuesday reported zero deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a milestone not recorded for two months.

Victoria state said 42 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a small increase from the figure posted one day earlier and well below the peak of more than 700 infections detected in August. Victoria last recorded no COVID-19 deaths on July 13.

The result will buoy optimism that a stringent lockdown of nearly 5 million people for nearly seven weeks has curtailed the spread of COVID-19. Melbourne, Australia's second most populated city, is on an extended hard lockdown until Sept. 28. But with the steady fall in cases, some restrictions were relaxed from Monday, allowing people to leave their homes for longer periods for exercise and authorities shortened a night curfew.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 26 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country's more than 26,700 coronavirus cases and 90% of its 816 deaths. Queensland state reported one new case on Tuesday, a returned traveller from overseas and in quarantine.

New South Wales state, Australia's most populous, will report its case numbers later in the day. The virus has been effectively eliminated in all other states and territories. With dwindling numbers of COVID-19, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has turned to reviving an ailing national economy, unveiling a series of policies to lower the price of gas to fuel a manufacturing recovery.

"We continue to do better than almost every other developed country in the world when it comes to protecting lives and livelihoods," Morrison said in a speech in Newcastle, 161 km (100 miles) north of Sydney. "If we are shut, we are not living alongside the virus, the virus is actually keeping us from living."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Saudi club Al Ahli into last 16 as Asian Champions League returns

Saudi club Al Ahli beat Iraqs Al Shorta with a late goal from German international Marko Marin to become the first team into the knockout stages of Asian Champions League as the continental club competition returned in Doha on Monday. Seven...

Japan health min Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary - Nippon TV

Japans presumptive next premier, Yoshihide Suga, is lining up Health Minister Katsunobu Kato to replace him as chief cabinet secretary when he announces the new cabinet line-up on Wednesday, broadcaster Nippon TV reported.Kato has previousl...

Lightning look to KO Isles in Game 5, book finals berth

The task is straightforward for the New York Islanders Win or go home. With the Tampa Bay Lightning leading 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Islanders are in must-win territory when the teams clash Tuesday night in Edmonton.If New ...

Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from September 21

Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21, said Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Bhattarai confirmed that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020