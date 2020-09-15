With spike of 83,809 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49-lakh mark
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:56 IST
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.
Maharashtra which is most affected by the pandemic has 2,91,630 active cases of COVID-19. Karnataka has 98,482 active cases, Andhra Pradesh has 93,204, Tamil Nadu 46,912 and Delhi 28,641. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,83,12,273 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14th September, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday. (ANI)
