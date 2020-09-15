Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

China's coronavirus vaccine may be ready for the public as early as November, an official said, while sources told Reuters that U.S. trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, remains on hold until at least midweek.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:01 IST
China's coronavirus vaccine may be ready for the public as early as November, an official said, while sources told Reuters that U.S. trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, remains on hold until at least midweek.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's tally of infections neared 5 million after the world's second-most populous nation reported 83,809 new cases for its lowest daily jump in a week, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

* South Korea will secure early supply of the novel coronavirus vaccines for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a cabinet meeting. * Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, on Tuesday reported zero deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a milestone not recorded for two months.

* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to prioritise buying COVID-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of western nations asking for advance payment for their offers. EUROPE

* Marseille and Bordeaux, two of France's biggest cities, faced stricter rules for beach gatherings, visiting the elderly in care homes and attendance at outdoor public events. * A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the "Sputnik-V" shot.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.

* Jordan will suspend schools for two weeks from Thursday and close places of worship, restaurants and public markets as part of renewed restrictions after a record spike in cases in the last few days. AMERICAS

* Seven U.S. states have reported record one-day increases in cases so far this month even as the average daily number of new infections is falling nationally. * The U.S. State Department eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel," citing "improved conditions."

* A U.S. federal judge ruled as unconstitutional some of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's orders to control the COVID-19 outbreak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly and Co said its rheumatoid arthritis drug shortened the time to recovery in hospitalized COVID-19 patients when used along with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Major oil industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel demand due to the pandemic's ongoing assault on the global economy. * China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, suggesting the economic recovery is gathering pace.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri, Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

