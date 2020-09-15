Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scheduled tribe panel asks Odisha to submit report on COVID-19 spread among PVTGs

The Bondas, scattered across 32 remote hilltop villages in the Eastern Ghats of Malkangiri district, are believed to have come to India as part of the first wave of migration out of Africa about 60,000 years ago. Earlier, the NCST had asked the Andaman and Nicobar administration to submit an action taken report on the spread of COVID-19 among 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe on the tiny Strait Island.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:31 IST
Scheduled tribe panel asks Odisha to submit report on COVID-19 spread among PVTGs

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought a report from the Odisha government after six members of two primitive tribes in the state contracted the COVID-19 disease, officials said. According to media reports, one member of the Bonda tribe and five from the Didayi tribe tested coronavirus positive in August end.  The commission said it is a matter of grave concern and the chief secretary, Odisha, should submit a factual report and an action taken report by September 25.

Besides Bonda and Didayi, there are 11 more particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in Odisha which are characterized by declining or stagnant population, low level of literacy, pre-agricultural level of technology and economic backwardness. The Bondas, scattered across 32 remote hilltop villages in the Eastern Ghats of Malkangiri district, are believed to have come to India as part of the first wave of migration out of Africa about 60,000 years ago.

Earlier, the NCST had asked the Andaman and Nicobar administration to submit an action taken report on the spread of COVID-19 among 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe on the tiny Strait Island.   Nine out of 10 members have recovered from the virus. However, the archipelago administration is yet to submit a report to the commission, according to officials. There are only 59 surviving members of the Great Andamanese tribe, a PVTG.  Experts have said the virus can have a serious impact on the PVTGs due to their poor levels of immunity.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products from Chinas Xinjiang region while announcing narrower bans on products from five specific entities. Department of Homeland Security DHS ac...

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...

HK shares track Asian markets higher on China data, vaccine hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as upbeat China economic data and encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed sentiment. The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 at 24,732.76, while the C...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020