Maha police record 371 fresh COVID-19 cases; eight fatalities

As many as 371 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while eight succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:49 IST
As many as 371 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while eight succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. A total of 19,756 personnel of the state police have contracted the infection so far, of which 202, including 20 officers, have died since the viral outbreak, the official said.

While 15,830 policemen have recovered from the disease, 3,724 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said. Meanwhile, at least 356 incidents of assault on police were reported in the state, in which 89 personnel were injured while enforcing prohibitory orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the official said.

At least 74 healthcare professionals were attacked by anti-social elements during the pandemic, he said. The police have so far registered 2,54,929 cases for violation of prohibitory orders and arrested 34,742 persons, he said.

Nearly Rs 25.08 crore have been collected in fines for various offences during the period, the official added..

