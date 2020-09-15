Ensure adequate oxygen availability in hospitals: UP CM to officials

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of oxygen in all hospitals and medical colleges of the state at proper rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Adityanath directed the additional chief secretary (health) to further strengthen the arrangements in district hospitals, community and primary health centres of the state, the release said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of oxygen in all hospitals and medical colleges of the state at proper rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.   In a meeting with senior officials of the state government, the chief minister stressed that there should be no black marketing of oxygen in the state,  an official release issued here said.   Adityanath directed the additional chief secretary (health) to further strengthen the arrangements in district hospitals, community and primary health centres of the state, the release said. He also asked the additional chief secretary (medical education) to ensure improvement in the health facilities in medical colleges and other institutes. The chief minister asked officials to pay special attention on Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar by strengthening the treatment facilities and contact tracing there. Directing that backup testing kits should be arranged in hospitals, medical colleges and institutes, the chief minister said since testing plays an important role in checking the spread of coronavirus, it should be carried out in a proper manner.

