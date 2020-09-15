Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech wins $445 mln German grant for COVID-19 vaccine

The company said it was one of three vaccine programmes to be awarded funding from a government pot of 750 million euros that aims to expand production capacity in Germany and increase the number of people involved in late-stage testing. Fellow German biotech firm CureVac said earlier this month it had been awarded 252 million euros in government to support its vaccine candidate..

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:00 IST
BioNTech wins $445 mln German grant for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German biotech firm BioNTech said on Tuesday it had secured almost $450 million in government funding to speed up work on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and expand its production capacity in Germany. BioNTech and partners Pfizer Inc and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd are among the leading developers of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, based on molecules carrying a genetic code called messenger RNA (mRNA).

Mainz-based BioNTech, founded in 2008 and listed on the Nasdaq exchange last year, said it had been awarded 375 million euros ($445 million) in funding, after applying under a scheme announced in July by Research Minister Anja Karliczek. It will use the money, which is subject to it reaching certain clinical milestones, to finance part of its COVID-19 vaccine development programme, which it calls BNT162.

"The funding is an important contribution to accelerate the development and expansion of our production capacity for a COVID 19 vaccine in Germany," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. The company said it was one of three vaccine programmes to be awarded funding from a government pot of 750 million euros that aims to expand production capacity in Germany and increase the number of people involved in late-stage testing.

Fellow German biotech firm CureVac said earlier this month it had been awarded 252 million euros in government to support its vaccine candidate.. BioNTech and Pfizer are already testing their most promising vaccine candidate in late-stage trials and have started recruiting patients in the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Europe.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Portuguese wildfire close to end, officials say

Portuguese authorities said Tuesday they are close to bringing under control a major wildfire, with just a handful of hot spots being targeted by water-dropping aircraft. Just over 1,000 fighters, more than 330 vehicles and eight aircraft w...

A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant

Aglio Kim, a trolley-like robot which uses artificial intelligence A.I., is delivering food to customers at a restaurant in Seoul, in order to minimise human contact and help ensure social distancing.Shortly after customers order through a ...

Business briefs

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said Prabhu Bank Ltd PBL, a banking and financial services group in Nepal, has deployed its Finacle Core Banking solution. Prabhu Bank is now well positioned to scale its retail and corporate operatio...

Arya, AICIL launch parametric insurance for agri-warehouses

Post-harvest solutions provider Arya Collateral has partnered with public sector undertaking Agriculture Insurance Company of India AICIL to launch a weather-based parametric insurance product for agricultural warehouses in the country. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020