Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. "Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won't take risky short-cuts here," Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin

"We will not deviate from this line in Germany or in Europe. And I also believe that all countries should proceed in this way globally." She repeated her assertion from July that she does not expect that a vaccine will be broadly available until the middle of 2021.