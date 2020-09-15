COVID-19: A day after 14 deaths, Goa CM calls for better fight

A day after 14 people died of COVID-19 in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the task at hand was to bring down the mortality rate to zero by ensuring people showing symptoms are admitted without delay. He held a meeting here of health and revenue officials through video-conferencing, which was also attended by state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

It is the joint responsibility of the public and the government to ensure no one dies of the coronavirus infection, the CM said, adding that the state's hospitals had enough beds for patients, and asked families not to avoid hospitalisation of kin showing symptoms. The CM said there was no shortage of beds in the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and only one one day, there was an issue since the number of cases was particularly high.

Of the 14 people who died on Monday, two had succumbed to the infection before hospitalisation and were brought dead to COVID-19 facilities. Speaking on reopening of schools, he said no decision would be taken without speaking to school management, teachers and parents.