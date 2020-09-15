Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: A day after 14 deaths, Goa CM calls for better fight

The CM said there was no shortage of beds in the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and only one one day, there was an issue since the number of cases was particularly high. Of the 14 people who died on Monday, two had succumbed to the infection before hospitalisation and were brought dead to COVID-19 facilities.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:15 IST
COVID-19: A day after 14 deaths, Goa CM calls for better fight

A day after 14 people died of COVID-19 in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the task at hand was to bring down the mortality rate to zero by ensuring people showing symptoms are admitted without delay. He held a meeting here of health and revenue officials through video-conferencing, which was also attended by state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

It is the joint responsibility of the public and the government to ensure no one dies of the coronavirus infection, the CM said, adding that the state's hospitals had enough beds for patients, and asked families not to avoid hospitalisation of kin showing symptoms. The CM said there was no shortage of beds in the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and only one one day, there was an issue since the number of cases was particularly high.

Of the 14 people who died on Monday, two had succumbed to the infection before hospitalisation and were brought dead to COVID-19 facilities. Speaking on reopening of schools, he said no decision would be taken without speaking to school management, teachers and parents.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Libya east-based force: 7 militants, foreign fighters killed

Libyas east-based army claimed on Tuesday that its troops killed at least seven Islamic State militants, including foreign fighters, in a raid on their hideout in the countrys south. The statement from the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forc...

UK says following court case of Zimbabwe journalist

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was following the court case in Zimbabwe of journalist Hopewell Chinono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwas government.Following journalist Hopewell Chinonos cour...

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's proposed new electricity amendment bill

Hyderabad, Sep 15 PTIThe Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 proposed by the Centre, claiming it would hurt interests of farmers and the poor and take away the powers of states. Th...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020