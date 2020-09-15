Pelosi: US lawmakers committed to stay until they reach a coronavirus relief deal
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that lawmakers are committed to reaching a deal on sending economic aid to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, despite the failure of Republicans and Democrats to find a compromise for many weeks. "I just got off a call with my colleagues.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:10 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that lawmakers are committed to reaching a deal on sending economic aid to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, despite the failure of Republicans and Democrats to find a compromise for many weeks.
"I just got off a call with my colleagues. We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement - an agreement that meets the needs of the American people. We're optimistic that the White House, at least, will understand that we have to do some things," Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a CNBC interview, adding that the disagreements are on how to "crush the virus."
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- Democrats
- Republicans
- CNBC
- White House
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court deals blow to Democrats' bid to get testimony from ex-White House lawyer McGahn
U.S. appeals court deals blow to Democrats' bid to get testimony from ex-White House lawyer McGahn
House Democrats demand Pompeo, Esper provide witnesses for Afghan hearing
White House says Senate Republicans may take up COVID-19 bill next week
U.S. Republicans criticize Pelosi over hair appointment