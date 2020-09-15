Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defying fatwa, Iraqis flock to COVID cemetery to exhume dead, re-bury elsewhere

It took Abu Haider and his relatives several hours to dig up his nephew's grave and exhume the body at a cemetery in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf built especially for COVID-19 victims. When they had finished, they shrouded the body in white sheets, loaded it on to the back of a pickup truck and set off to re-inter it in Najaf's old "Valley of Peace" graveyard, the traditional resting place for Iraq's Shi'ites.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:22 IST
Defying fatwa, Iraqis flock to COVID cemetery to exhume dead, re-bury elsewhere
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It took Abu Haider and his relatives several hours to dig up his nephew's grave and exhume the body at a cemetery in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf built especially for COVID-19 victims.

When they had finished, they shrouded the body in white sheets, loaded it on to the back of a pickup truck and set off to re-inter it in Najaf's old "Valley of Peace" graveyard, the traditional resting place for Iraq's Shi'ites. In doing so, Abu Haider is not only reliving the pain of losing a loved one to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 300,000 Iraqis and killed more than 8,000.

He is also defying an order from religious leaders who consider the new cemetery to be a legitimate burial place. Rashid al-Husseini, a representative of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, was critical of people moving corpses.

"We must not dig up Muslim graves, this is clear among religious leaders, in their positions and in their books," he said. Abu Haider, a practising Shi'ite, said he had no choice but to defy the edict.

"We didn't see our dead, the coronavirus victims, we were not allowed to be with them, they were buried quite randomly," he told Reuters, after driving more than 300 km (186 miles) from Maysan province in eastern Iraq to move his nephew's remains. The old cemetery is where members of his family have been buried for generations.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in Iraq, some tribes and religious authorities in different parts of the country refused to bury victims of the coronavirus in local cemeteries, fearing that corpses could still be contagious. This was the main reason behind the creation of a special cemetery for COVID-19 victims, Abdul Hassan Kadhim, leader of the burial team composed of volunteers from a state-sponsored paramilitary group told Reuters in June.

So far, over 4,000 COVID-19 victims from across the country and belonging to different religious sects have been buried in Najaf's new cemetery. In the first months, burials were often done in the middle of the night and with only one family member allowed to attend. Many relatives of COVID-19 victims felt they had not been able to properly mourn their dead.

Following guidance from the World Health Organization that the risk of post-mortem contagion appeared to be low, Iraqi health authorities last week issued a statement allowing families to rebury the bodies of the deceased, under certain conditions. Despite resistance from the highest Shi'ite authority, dozens of families have moved relatives' remains from the new burial ground to the old, hoping they will never have to set foot in what they call "the coronavirus cemetery" again. (Additional reporting by Bushra Shakhshir; Writing by Charlotte Bruneau; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs forest work

Deadly West Coast wildfires are dividing President Donald Trump and the states Democratic leaders over how to prevent blazes from becoming more frequent and destructive, but scientists and others on the front lines say its not as simple as ...

NRAI receives request from chief coaches to organise national camp

The National Rifle Association of India NRAI has received a request from the chief coaches in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines to organise a one-month camp for the Olympic core group to ensure better preparation. The NRAI had postponed...

Soccer-Arsenal tie down striker Aubameyang with new three-year deal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract. Aubameyangs decision to stay with Ar...

BSES discoms report 88,000-litre oil theft from transformers in 18 months

The BSES discoms in Delhi have reported theft of about 88,000 litres of oil from transformers in the past 18 months, resulting in power supply disruptions in many areas, an official said. The oil was stolen from more than 120 transformers i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020