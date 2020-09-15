Pune: Preparations on for 'my family, my responsibility' drive
The volunteers will be evaluated on certain parameters and will be rewarded," Rao said. He said testing capacity will have to be increased and bed management will be needed for the campaign. Rao said efforts are on to increase beds in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur to stop patients coming to Pune. PTI SPK BNM BNM.PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:27 IST
Collegians, social outfits, elected representatives have been roped in for the Maharashtra government's 'my family, my responsibility' campaign to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, he said the move had made the campaign, which aims to reach out and screen every household in the state to detect COVID-19 patients as well as those with SARI and flu symptoms, "community-driven and administration supported".
In rural areas, gram panchayat members and sarpanch will take part while corporators would help in urban areas, he added. "To encourage volunteers, we have initiated various reward schemes. The volunteers will be evaluated on certain parameters and will be rewarded," Rao said.
He said testing capacity will have to be increased and bed management will be needed for the campaign. Rao said efforts are on to increase beds in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur to stop patients coming to Pune.
PTI SPK BNM BNM.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saurabh Rao
- Maharashtra
- Pune
- Kolhapur
- Satara
- Solapur
- Sangli
ALSO READ
Around 43 pc of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre
341 Maharashtra cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Pune pandals to immerse Lord Ganesh idols on their premises
Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra filled up 92 per cent
E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2