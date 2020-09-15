JD(S) MLA Gowrishankar tests positive for COVID-19
Turmakuru Rural JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar on Tuesday said he has tested positive COVID-19. "As I had a fever, I underwent COVID test and the report has come positive. On the advice of Doctors, I'm undergoing treatment at home," the MLA said in a tweet.
On the advice of Doctors, I'm undergoing treatment at home," the MLA said in a tweet. He also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him during the last seven days to undergo tests and take precautions by by undergoing quarantine.
JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, in a tweet, wished Gowrishankar a speedy recovery and a returns to public service soon..
