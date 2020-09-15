Left Menu
India's COVID-19 caseload races past 50 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday night, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 39,26,096, according to data from states and union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday night, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 39,26,096, according to data from states and union territories. The Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday 8 am showed single-day spike of 83,809 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 49,30,236, while the death toll climbed to 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the disease in a day. However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 50,05,963, death toll at 81,989 and recoveries at 39,26,096. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

In terms of recoveries, India is in the pole position, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Union health ministry on Friday said 38,59,399 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection, taking the national recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate was at 1.64 per cent. The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases. The difference has crossed 22 lakh.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

