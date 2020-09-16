Brazil registers 1,113 coronavirus deaths, highest toll in almost two weeks

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
Brazil on Tuesday registered 1,113 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, the highest number since Sept 2.Deaths now total 133,119. Cases rose by 36,653 to 4,382,263. ...
Hurricane Sally made a slow-motion crawl towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods and prolonged rainfall as storm-force winds started to lash the shore and governors of four states urged people to flee the coastli...
Mexicos national lottery on Tuesday was set to create 100 millionaires with a much-hyped raffle that the government has tied to a luxury presidential jet slammed as a symbol of the corrupt excesses condoned by its predecessors. The total pr...
Thousands of evacuees displaced by deadly wildfires across Oregon settled into a second week of life in shelters and car camping as fire crews battled on against the blazes and search teams scoured the ruins of demolished communities for th...