100 Ugandans stuck in Rwanda amid COVID-19 lockdown returns home

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:48 IST
Hundred of Ugandans who have been stuck in Rwanda since the coronavirus lockdown in March returned to Uganda on Tuesday, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.

The batch returned through Katuna border post after nearly five hours of clearing by Rwanda immigration officers.

The deputy head of mission at the Ugandan embassy in Rwanda, Anne Katusiime, led the delegation that handed over the Ugandans to the Ugandan immigration officials led by Wallace Bindeeba.

Katusiime said that the repatriation was cleared by both countries and will be managed in three phases as the 100 people depart in a duration of three days by road.

"We have received them and the next course of action is to have them go through the health screening exercise at Katuna border post before they will be transported to Entebbe for institutional quarantining of 14 days," Bindeeba said.

"I have been working in Rwanda for the last nine years but ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March, the situation was not good. I have always wanted to come back home but it was not possible because the border and the airport were closed. I am happy to be back in Uganda, "the Ugandan said.

