Czech Republic report 1,677 new cases of coronavirus, highest daily count

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:15 IST
Czech Republic report 1,677 new cases of coronavirus, highest daily count
The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record, as the country has been struggling with the resurgent pandemic.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 38,896 as of the end of Sept. 15 in the country of 10.7 million, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.

