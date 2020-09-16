FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India's coronavirus cases surged past 5 million, making it the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone after the United States, while Brazil recorded its highest one-day death toll in nearly two weeks.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, despite cautionary notes sounded by some U.S. public health officials about that accelerated timeline.

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal with Republicans on a new coronavirus aid bill. * disproportionate percentage of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among Black and Hispanic people younger than 21, according to a study.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental coronavirus vaccines before trials are completed.

* The Philippines continues to negotiate supply deals with a wide range of COVID-19 vaccine makers, its health ministry said, despite its president scolding Western firms and saying he wanted Chinese and Russian vaccines. * Japan has committed 17.2 billion yen in funds for its participation in the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine programme.

* China has suspended imports from an OK Foods poultry plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, because of coronavirus cases among workers, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council said. * Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in infections in its coronavirus hot spot of Melbourne has eased further, putting it on course to relax an extended hard lockdown in the city by the end of the month.

EUROPE * Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test, with the government saying it may take weeks to resolve the problem.

* Ireland delayed the planned reopening of all pubs in Dublin following a surge in cases in the capital, but bars across the rest of the country will be allowed to open next Monday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe lifted a ban on inter-city travel and extended working hours as the government gradually re-opens the economy by easing COVID-19 restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The top FDA official confirmed AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial is on hold. * Pfizer said participants were showing mild-to-moderate side effects when given either the company's experimental coronavirus vaccine or a placebo in an ongoing late-stage study.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * New Zealand's response to control the novel coronavirus helped lessen the short-term economic shock of the pandemic, but massive debt and continuing disruptions will delay a full recovery, government data showed.

* Japan's exports posted a double-digit slump for a sixth straight month in August as U.S.-bound shipments shrank due to a global demand slowdown from the pandemic, casting a shadow over a trade-led recovery from the deep recession.