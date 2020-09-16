Thane district records 1,600 new COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths

With the addition of 1,600 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,49,440, a district official said on Wednesday. Apart from the new cases recorded on Tuesday, the district also reported 34 casualties that took the COVID-19 toll to 3,983, the official said.

Despite the steady rise in infections, the recovery rate in the district stands at 85.20 percent and the count of discharged patients has reached 1,27,315, he said. The district currently has 18,141 active cases, he added.

The civic bodies of Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai recorded 302, 396, and 311 cases respectively on Tuesday, the official said. In case of fatalities, Thane city alone accounts for 907 deaths, followed by Kalyan with 739 and Navi Mumbai with 671, he said, adding that the toll in Mira Bhayander is nearing 500.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Palghar district has reached 30,056, while the toll stood at 587, an official said.