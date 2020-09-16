Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane district records 1,600 new COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths

With the addition of 1,600 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,49,440, a district official said on Wednesday. In case of fatalities, Thane city alone accounts for 907 deaths, followed by Kalyan with 739 and Navi Mumbai with 671, he said, adding that the toll in Mira Bhayander is nearing 500. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Palghar district has reached 30,056, while the toll stood at 587, an official said..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:10 IST
Thane district records 1,600 new COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the addition of 1,600 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,49,440, a district official said on Wednesday. Apart from the new cases recorded on Tuesday, the district also reported 34 casualties that took the COVID-19 toll to 3,983, the official said.

Despite the steady rise in infections, the recovery rate in the district stands at 85.20 percent and the count of discharged patients has reached 1,27,315, he said. The district currently has 18,141 active cases, he added.

The civic bodies of Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai recorded 302, 396, and 311 cases respectively on Tuesday, the official said. In case of fatalities, Thane city alone accounts for 907 deaths, followed by Kalyan with 739 and Navi Mumbai with 671, he said, adding that the toll in Mira Bhayander is nearing 500.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Palghar district has reached 30,056, while the toll stood at 587, an official said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party lea...

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020