Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIS-C associated with COVID-19 included in notifiable medical condition

NMCs are diseases that are of public health importance because they pose significant public health risks, which can result in disease outbreaks or epidemics with high case fatality rates both nationally and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:38 IST
MIS-C associated with COVID-19 included in notifiable medical condition
The NICD said it is expecting to see more MIS-C cases over the next few months throughout the country as Coronavirus continues to spread. Image Credit: ANI

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 has been included to the Notifiable Medical Conditions (NMCs) in South Africa.

NMCs are diseases that are of public health importance because they pose significant public health risks, which can result in disease outbreaks or epidemics with high case fatality rates both nationally and internationally.

"Although MIS-C is a rare syndrome, there are reports of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 globally and more recently in South Africa," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) explained.

The NICD said it is expecting to see more MIS-C cases over the next few months throughout the country as Coronavirus continues to spread.

"Widespread awareness and early recognition are crucial," the NICD stressed.

According to the institution, healthcare workers responsible for patients between the ages of zero and 19 should notify authorities immediately of a probable or confirmed case through the Notifiable Medical Conditions Surveillance System (NMCSS).

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs.

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19."

Parents or guardians should contact their doctor or nearest clinic if they notice symptoms like fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired.

The condition is said to be serious, even deadly, the institution warned.

However, most children who were diagnosed with MIS-C have become better with medical care, the NICD said.

A group of paediatricians and other experts have since been roped in to collate and analyse data on MIS-C cases reported through the NMCSS.

This data is expected to shed light on the true burden of MIS-C in the country and to inform decisions on the clinical and epidemiological management of this condition.

The NICD has also noted limited data that suggest clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are generally milder in children than adults.

"However, reports from Europe and North America describe clusters of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care with an MIS-C," said the NICD.

It encouraged all clinicians to notify these cases to the NMCSS.

"Every doctor, nurse or health care provider in both the public and private health sector, who diagnoses a patient with any one of the NMCs, must report the case. Failure to report an NMC is a criminal offence," NICD said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has filming started? Uhtred likely to suffer his ‘greatest loss’

Odd News Roundup: Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo and A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds

The European Unions chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals. With wildfires, drought, and collapsing glaciers wreakin...

British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter

British Airways is having to take every measure possible to make it through the winter because a fear of flying during the pandemic has destroyed any hope of a rapid return to normality, its boss said on Wednesday. BA CEO Alex Cruz told a p...

Be courageous in diplomacy, EU chief says, proposing new sanctions

The EUs chief executive chided European Union governments on Wednesday for an ineffective foreign policy and proposed U.S.-style sanctions on human rights abusers around the world. Once able to boast of a soft power that helped transform co...

Rugby-Last of the 'Three Amigos', O'Connor eyes Super title with revived Reds

James OConnors transformation from bad boy of Australian rugby to leadership material will be complete on Saturday if he can steer the Queensland Reds to an unlikely win over the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby AU final.The once-wayward Wal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020