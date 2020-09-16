Left Menu
Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations

When contacted Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Wednesday said a detailed enquiry is being ordered into the matter.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:20 IST
A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. Mostly such fake certificates were issued in violation of ICMR guidelines to migrant workers who wanted to go to other districts in search of work.

The matter came to light on Wednesday at SPS Government Hospital, Rishikesh where a doctor was doing this for money, officials at the hospital said requesting anonymity. They also produced a sample of one such OPD slip issued by the doctor bearing his signature and the stamp of the hospital as a proof.

When contacted Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Wednesday said a detailed enquiry is being ordered into the matter. The probe will seek to find out for how long the racket was going on at the hospital and how many doctors were involved in it, he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent NS Tomar said as per the guidelines of the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research an RT-PCR test alone can certify whether or not a person is suffering from COVID-19.  No other document has any legal validity in this matter, he said..

