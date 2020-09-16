MLA questions Goa govt's efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said lack of infrastructure for patients and "conflicting" decisions like reopening schools and industrial training institutes did not reflect the Goa government's efforts to achieve zero COVID-19 mortality. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday had said the task at hand was to bring down the COVID-19 mortality rate to zero by ensuring that people with symptoms are admitted without delays.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, Khaunte tweeted that merely making a political announcement will not suffice and asked if Sawant had a proper plan to bring down the COVID-19 death rate. "The sparse infrastructure and conflicting decisions like opening of schools, ITIs etc do not reflect genuine effort for Zero Mortality," the MLA said on Twitter.

The state government had announced that ITIs would reopen from the end of this month, while teachers and parents are being consulted for reopening of schools from September 21. Goa has recorded 25,511 cases of coronavirus so far, while the toll stood at 315.