Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serum Institute gets approval to resume India trial of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine-source

Serum Institute of India has received Indian regulatory approval to resume local clinical trials of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The approval came from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to the source.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:05 IST
Serum Institute gets approval to resume India trial of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine-source
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Serum Institute of India has received Indian regulatory approval to resume local clinical trials of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The approval came from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to the source. AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of the vaccine, one of the most advanced in development for COVID-19, after they were paused earlier this month following a serious side effect in a trial participant.

Trials have also resumed in Brazil and South Africa, but remain on hold in the United States. Indian regulators had allowed Serum's trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine to resume under certain conditions, including increased safety monitoring and informing volunteers about new findings, a DCGI source said.

"We allowed them (to resume trials) after a detailed discussion with authorities in the UK and the company itself," the source added. Serum, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, while DCGI representatives did not respond to emails seeking comment.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Top Huawei executives had close ties to company at center of U.S. criminal case

An obscure Hong Kong-registered company stands at the center of the U.S. criminal case against Chinas Huawei Technologies and its chief financial officer.U.S. authorities allege the giant telecom-gear maker used the firm to skirt American e...

Johnson says UK record on testing compares well with European peers

Britains record on COVID-19 testing compares well with other European countries and the government is working hard to turn them around even more quickly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.Most people looking at the reco...

UK to ration COVID-19 testing amid testing failures

The British government plans to ration coronavirus testing, giving priority to health workers and care home staff after widespread reports that people around the country were unable to schedule tests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesd...

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020