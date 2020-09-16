Left Menu
Development News Edition

RDIF, Dr Reddy's to cooperate on clinical trials, distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India

The platform of human adenoviral vectors, which is the core of the Russian vaccine, has been tested in more than 250 clinical studies over decades, and it has been found safe with no potential negative long-term consequences, Dmitriev said. G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddys Laboratories said his company is pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India. "The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:46 IST
RDIF, Dr Reddy's to cooperate on clinical trials, distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russias sovereign wealth fund, and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddys 100 million doses of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said in a release on Wednesday.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic, it said. Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, the release said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said RDIF is very pleased to partner with Dr. Reddys in India. Dr. Reddys has had a very well established and respected presence in Russia for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, he said.

"India is amongst most severely impacted countries from COVID-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against COVID 19," the release quoted Dmitriev as saying. RDIF partners will receive an effective and safe drug to fight the coronavirus. The platform of human adenoviral vectors, which is the core of the Russian vaccine, has been tested in more than 250 clinical studies over decades, and it has been found safe with no potential negative long-term consequences, Dmitriev said.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddys Laboratories said his company is pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India.

"The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results. We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to ensure safety and efficacy for the Indian population and to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India, he said.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the worlds first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform, the release said.PTI SJR APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said. The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases ...

Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet under UAPA against 15 for larger conspiracy

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a city court under the stringent law UAPA and various sections of the IPC against 15 persons for larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi riots in February.&#160; According to the sources, ...

Aligarh jewellery shop loot: Suspected trio held after encounter in Noida

Three men, who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week, were held here on Wednesday after an encounter with the police, officials said. The gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the three men were en ...

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020