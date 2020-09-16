Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added. While 6,337 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in a span of 24 hours, the number of patients discharged was 6,476, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:49 IST
COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said. The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases and 2,58,573 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added.

While 6,337 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in a span of 24 hours, the number of patients discharged was 6,476, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent. Among the new deaths reported, the maximum 15 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 14 from Kanpur, five each from Gorakhpur and Meerut, four each from Prayagraj and Saharanpur besides other districts, a health bulletin released here said.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 869 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 371 from Kanpur, 342 from Prayajraj, 197 from Ghaziabad and 222 from Varanasi, it said. So far, the maximum 554 deaths due to the virus have been reported from Lucknow followed by 550 deaths in Kanpur, 227 from Prayagraj and 213 from Varanasi, it said.

More than 1.5 lakh tests to detect COVID-19 were conducted on Tuesday, raising the total number of such tests carried out in the state so far to over 78 lakh, it said. Presently, 35,415 patients are in home isolation, which is 52.85 per cent of the active cases, the official said.

Among the patients, 13.91 per cent are in the age group of 0-20 years, 48.42 per cent are in the age group 21-40 years, 28.77 per cent are in the age group of 41-60 years and 8.9 per cent are in the age group of 60 years and above, he said. Prasad said a drive would be conducted from October 1-15 to identify children who could not be vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said after their identification, these children will be vaccinated in another special campaign which will be run from November to January.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said. The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases ...

Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet under UAPA against 15 for larger conspiracy

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a city court under the stringent law UAPA and various sections of the IPC against 15 persons for larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi riots in February.&#160; According to the sources, ...

Aligarh jewellery shop loot: Suspected trio held after encounter in Noida

Three men, who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week, were held here on Wednesday after an encounter with the police, officials said. The gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the three men were en ...

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020