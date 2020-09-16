Left Menu
Over 18.6 lakh public grievances received in 2019: Govt

A total of 15,86,415 such grievances were received in 2018 as against 18,66,124 in 2017, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in a written reply. Of these, 14,98,519 and 17,73,020 grievances were redressed in 2018 and 2017 respectively, he said. However, the average disposal time of grievance has progressively improved over the last six years, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:57 IST
Over 18.6 lakh public grievances were received during the last year and more than 16 lakh of them were redressed, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. A total of 15,86,415 such grievances were received in 2018 as against 18,66,124 in 2017, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

Of these, 14,98,519 and 17,73,020 grievances were redressed in 2018 and 2017 respectively, he said. In 2019, a total of 18,67,758 public grievances were received and 16,39,120 were redressed, the minister said.

“The Directorate of Public Grievances (DPG) in the Cabinet Secretariat has a mechanism to entertain representation from a public complainant who says he is not satisfied with the response received from the concerned ministry/department within a reasonable period of time,” he said. However, the average disposal time of grievance has progressively improved over the last six years, Singh said. “For example, during the COVID pandemic, the exclusive grievance redressal option made available ensured redressal of every grievance at an average disposal time of 1.4 day,” the minister said..

