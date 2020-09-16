159 fresh cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 4,195

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,195 as 159 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 106 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 34 from East Jaintia, eight from Ri-Bhoi, six from West Garo, two each from South-West Garo and West Khasi and one from East Garo hills districts, he said.

"One more staffer at the chief minister's bungalow is among new patients," Health Services Director Aman War said. Earlier this week, a person working at the bungalow had tested positive for the infection.

Seventy-four patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 2,264, he said. Meghalaya now has 1,902 active cases, War said, adding that 29 people died of the disease in the state so far.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 1,252, he said. A total of 1.2 lakh samples have been sent for COVID- 19 test, War said.