Left Menu
Development News Edition

159 fresh cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 4,195

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,195 as 159 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, a person working at the bungalow had tested positive for the infection. Seventy-four patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 2,264, he said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:02 IST
159 fresh cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 4,195

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,195 as 159 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 106 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 34 from East Jaintia, eight from Ri-Bhoi, six from West Garo, two each from South-West Garo and West Khasi and one from East Garo hills districts, he said.

"One more staffer at the chief minister's bungalow is among new patients," Health Services Director Aman War said. Earlier this week, a person working at the bungalow had tested positive for the infection.

Seventy-four patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 2,264, he said. Meghalaya now has 1,902 active cases, War said, adding that 29 people died of the disease in the state so far.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 1,252, he said. A total of 1.2 lakh samples have been sent for COVID- 19 test, War said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 victims' kin protest delay in cremation of bodies

Relatives of three deceased coronavirus patients held a protest outside the Latur Municipal Corporation LMC building on Wednesday, alleging that the victims bodies could not be cremated for over 24 hours due to unavailability crematorium. T...

Joint sitting of Pakistan parliament passes 3 FATF related bills

A joint sitting of Pakistans parliament on Wednesday passed amendments in three bills related to the Financial Action Task Force FATF as the opposition staged a walk out in protest. According to a Geo News report, the opposition staged a wa...

IAEA releases projections for electricity and nuclear power trends through 2050

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has released its latest projections for energy, electricity and nuclear power trends through 2050. Compared with the previous year, the 2020 projections are largely unchanged. Under the high case ...

Senior U.S. State Dept official to visit Taiwan for weekend memorial service

U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach will visit Taiwan for a memorial service for former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time when U.S.-China ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020