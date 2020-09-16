Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,364 more contract COVID-19 in Gujarat; record 1,447 recover

With this, a total of 35,23,653 samples have been tested in the state so far. Surat district reported the highest number of 281 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 165, Rajkot 143, Jamnagar 126 and Vadodara 122.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:10 IST
1,364 more contract COVID-19 in Gujarat; record 1,447 recover

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,17,709 with the addition of 1,364 new cases on Wednesday, while a record number of 1,447 patients were discharged after recovery, the state health department said. With 12 more deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 3,259, it said.

As many as 1,447 patients were discharged, the highest single-day recovery so far, taking the number of such cases to 98,156, the department said in a release. This increased the state's recovery rate to 83.39 per cent, it said.

Also, 85,153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at a rate of 1,310.05 tests per day per million population, the highest so far in the state, the department said. With this, a total of 35,23,653 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Surat district reported the highest number of 281 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 165, Rajkot 143, Jamnagar 126 and Vadodara 122. Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported43 new cases, Gandhinagar 41, Junagadh 38, Mehsana 36, Banaskantha and Kutch 34 each, Panchmahal 28, Amreli 27, Morbi and Patan 26 each, Bharuch 25, Mahisagar 21, Surendranagar 19, Tapi 16, Gir Somnath 15, Kheda 14 and Sabarkantha 10, among others.

Surat also topped in terms of recording fatalities with five deaths, out of 12 reported in the state on Wednesday. Ahmedabad reported three deaths, Rajkot two, Gir Somnath and Vadodara one each, the department said.

The state now has 16,294 active COVID-19 cases, of which 98 patients are on ventilators, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,17,709, new cases 1,364, deaths 3,259, discharged 98,156, active cases 16,294, people tested so far 35,23,653.

PTI KA PD RSY RSY.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

32 Army, 3 Air Force personnel have died due to COVID-19: Govt

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.The number of deceased due to COVID-19 in Army and Air Force are 32 and 3 respectively and none in the...

Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...

SAD asks Rajya Sabha MPs to oppose farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centres farm-related legislations in the House. It was issued by the partys chief whip Naresh Gujral.They were directed to oppos...

UPDATE 7-Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020