1,364 more contract COVID-19 in Gujarat; record 1,447 recover

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,17,709 with the addition of 1,364 new cases on Wednesday, while a record number of 1,447 patients were discharged after recovery, the state health department said. With 12 more deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 3,259, it said.

As many as 1,447 patients were discharged, the highest single-day recovery so far, taking the number of such cases to 98,156, the department said in a release. This increased the state's recovery rate to 83.39 per cent, it said.

Also, 85,153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at a rate of 1,310.05 tests per day per million population, the highest so far in the state, the department said. With this, a total of 35,23,653 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Surat district reported the highest number of 281 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 165, Rajkot 143, Jamnagar 126 and Vadodara 122. Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported43 new cases, Gandhinagar 41, Junagadh 38, Mehsana 36, Banaskantha and Kutch 34 each, Panchmahal 28, Amreli 27, Morbi and Patan 26 each, Bharuch 25, Mahisagar 21, Surendranagar 19, Tapi 16, Gir Somnath 15, Kheda 14 and Sabarkantha 10, among others.

Surat also topped in terms of recording fatalities with five deaths, out of 12 reported in the state on Wednesday. Ahmedabad reported three deaths, Rajkot two, Gir Somnath and Vadodara one each, the department said.

The state now has 16,294 active COVID-19 cases, of which 98 patients are on ventilators, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,17,709, new cases 1,364, deaths 3,259, discharged 98,156, active cases 16,294, people tested so far 35,23,653.

