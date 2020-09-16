Muzaffarnagar records 103 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar climbed to 1,156 on Wednesday as 103 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 50 with one more fatality, officials said. District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results of 310 samples were received on Wednesday and 103 of these came back positive.

A total of 81 patients recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 2,418, she said. The district magistrate held a meeting via videoconferencing with teams of doctors at the COVID-19 hospital and took stock of the facilities being provided to patients.