Record 460 fresh COVID-19 cases take HP's infection tally to 10,796, death toll 90

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 90 on Wednesday with one more fatality, while the highest spike on a single day of 460 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 10,796. One COVID-19 death was reported from Shimla district, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

A 73-year-old corona-positive man also suffering from meningoencephalitis died in Shimla on Wednesday, Jindal added. Solan and Kangra each accounted for 19 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Shimla (14), Mandi (11), Una (nine), Sirmaur (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 460 fresh cases, 117 were reported from Solan, 92 from Kangra, 58 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 46 from Lahaul-Spiti, 31 from Una, 14 each from Sirmaur and Kinnaur, 13 from Bilaspur, 12 from Chamba, eight from Kullu and four from Hamirpur, Jindal said. Meanwhile, 114 coronavirus-affected patients recovered on Wednesday. They included 49 from Solan, 20 from Kinnaur, 13 from Bilaspur, 12 from Lahaul-Spiti, nine from Mandi, six from Kangra and five from Chamba.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 6,531, the official said, adding 27 patients have migrated. The number of active cases in the state as of now is 4,146, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 969, followed by Kangra 713, Mandi 637, Una 425, Sirmaur 356, Shimla 374, Bilaspur 196, Chamba 141, Hamirpur 126, Kullu 118, Lahaul-Spiti 55, and Kinnaur 36..