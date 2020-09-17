Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Britain will boost coronavirus testing to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. * One of France's biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private COVID testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:44 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United states by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government's disease control agency said on Wednesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Britain will boost coronavirus testing to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* One of France's biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private COVID testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone. * Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

* Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said. * Germany has added Austria's capital Vienna and Hungary's capital Budapest to its pandemic risk list due to the rising number of coronavirus infections there, authorities said.

* The head of Ireland's COVID-19 modelling group said he was more concerned about the rise in cases of the disease in the country than at any time since its first peak in April and warned of "exponential growth." * The Madrid region, one of the worst hit by COVID-19 in Spain, is planning to announce restrictions on movement on Friday that could include targeted lockdowns in virus hotspots, as the country's infections surged again.

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans Wednesday to go for "much higher numbers" in a coronavirus aid bill, as Washington remained deadlocked over economic relief from the crisis ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

* Latin America has started to resume normal social and public life at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic still requires major control interventions, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Coronavirus infections in India surged past 5 million, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country would open its international borders selectively for travel and tourism from Oct. 1, bringing much needed relief to a sector largely dependent on high-spending foreign tourists. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly and Co said a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cost club football $14 billion this year worldwide, around one third of its value, a leading official at global soccer body FIFA said. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Anita Kobylinska and Sarah Morland; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jan Harvey and Arun Koyyur)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020