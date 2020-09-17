FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United states by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government's disease control agency said on Wednesday.

EUROPE * Britain will boost coronavirus testing to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* One of France's biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private COVID testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone. * Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

* Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said. * Germany has added Austria's capital Vienna and Hungary's capital Budapest to its pandemic risk list due to the rising number of coronavirus infections there, authorities said.

* The head of Ireland's COVID-19 modelling group said he was more concerned about the rise in cases of the disease in the country than at any time since its first peak in April and warned of "exponential growth." * The Madrid region, one of the worst hit by COVID-19 in Spain, is planning to announce restrictions on movement on Friday that could include targeted lockdowns in virus hotspots, as the country's infections surged again.

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans Wednesday to go for "much higher numbers" in a coronavirus aid bill, as Washington remained deadlocked over economic relief from the crisis ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

* Latin America has started to resume normal social and public life at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic still requires major control interventions, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Coronavirus infections in India surged past 5 million, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country would open its international borders selectively for travel and tourism from Oct. 1, bringing much needed relief to a sector largely dependent on high-spending foreign tourists. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly and Co said a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cost club football $14 billion this year worldwide, around one third of its value, a leading official at global soccer body FIFA said.