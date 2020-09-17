Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said. AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump said at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day. * Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

17-09-2020
Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, with India firmly in focus as the latest epicenter after reporting yet another record jump in daily infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * One of France's biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private COVID testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone.

* Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters. * Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump said at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day.

* Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. * President Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans to go for "much higher numbers" in a coronavirus aid bill.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that the coronavirus is driving discrimination towards vulnerable communities in Asia, including migrants and foreigners.

* As causes surge in India, hospitals are grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. * Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in infections eased further, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said it would open international borders selectively for travel and tourism from Oct. 1, bringing much-needed relief to a sector largely dependent on high-spending foreign tourists.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech plans to start a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with children and adolescents later this month, widening its test on a shot that's already in the final stage of study with adults.

* Eli Lilly and Co said a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* New Zealand fell into its deepest economic slump on record in the second quarter, official data showed. * The U.S. Federal Reserve boosted its view of the American economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and slightly upgraded its view on the economy, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was needed to combat the pandemic.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

