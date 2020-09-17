Left Menu
Development News Edition

113 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. On the day, 94 patients recovered pushing the total number of those cured to 2,512 in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:49 IST
113 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. Of the fresh cases, there are 27 jail inmates, five policemen including two SHOs and four medical staff.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 473 sample results were received of which 113 came out positive. On the day, 94 patients recovered pushing the total number of those cured to 2,512 in the district.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Canada could lose ability to manage COVID-19 cases, says chief medical officer

Canada could lose its ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic due to a worrying recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, the countrys top medical officer said on Thursday. The warning from Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is the cleare...

Harsimrat Badal's resignation mere theatrics; too little, too late: Cong

The Congress on Thursday termed Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badals resignation from the Union cabinet as theatrics and asked why she did not oppose the farm-related ordinances when they were cleared by the Cabinet. Punjab Chief Minister Amar...

U.S. storm's rains wreak havoc on southeastern states

The remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. Sally brought torre...

Chhattisgarh CM to unveil development works worth nearly Rs 332 cr on Sept 18

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 208 development works worth nearly Rs 332 crores, 64 lakhs for the newly-constituted Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on September 18, according to the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020