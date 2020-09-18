Mainland China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17, up sharply from 9 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, also up for 14 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,255, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.