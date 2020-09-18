Ghana government to construct and equip 12 new hospitals in Greater Accra Region

The government of Ghana has decided to construct and equip 12 new hospitals in Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase, and Adukrom in the Eastern Region, Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie in the Ashanti Region, and Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, according to a news report by Construction Review Online.

Funded by the Erste Group Bank AG, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, and Ceska Sporitelna a.s., the biggest Czech bank which is a part of the Erste Group, the project will also include the construction of staff accommodation facilities for the hospital's workers.

The construction works will be undertaken by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, a global leader in the construction of healthcare facilities.

Other components of the project package include supply and installation of medical equipment, 1-year post-completion warranty and maintenance, and a training component for staff.

The project broke grounds with the construction of Mim Community Hospital which upon completion will have an outpatient department and a public health wing, a surgical suite consisting of a theatre, recovery ward, and a sterilization unit, a delivery unit, and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray, thirty (30)-bed ward for males, females and pediatrics, services block containing the laundry, stores, and a cold room, and staff accommodation.