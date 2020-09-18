Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid blood test could detect brain injury in minutes, study shows

A blood protein test could detect the severity of head trauma in under 15 minutes, according to research published recently in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:57 IST
Rapid blood test could detect brain injury in minutes, study shows
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A blood protein test could detect the severity of head trauma in under 15 minutes, according to research published recently in the Journal of Neurotrauma. By showing that glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) can accurately determine the severity of a brain injury through a blood test, the research team working on this study, led by author David Okonkwo, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Neurotrauma Clinical Trials Center at UPMC and professor of neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, advanced the development of a point-of-care testing device designed to help clinicians assess traumatic brain injury (TBI) in minutes.

For the rapid test, the vision included using a hand-held device with a cartridge that would measure GFAP in a patient's blood. Researchers at Abbott Laboratories, a global health care company, will need to finalize the test for the i-STAT device, which already is used by the military and health care providers around the world to perform several common blood tests within minutes. The blood test would reveal a patient's GFAP level. "This would eliminate guesswork in diagnosing TBIs and learn whether a person needs further treatment," said Okonkwo.

"Whether you're testing a soldier injured in combat or testing a patient in a small rural hospital with limited resources, health care providers could have critical information they need--in minutes--to treat each patient's brain injury," added Okonkwo. For this study, which expanded upon previous GFAP findings, researchers enrolled 1,497 people who sought care at one of the 18 Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in TBI (TRACK-TBI) level 1 trauma centers nationwide over four years.

GFAP is a Food and Drug Administration-approved marker for ruling out whether a patient needs a head computed tomography (CT) scan within 12 hours after a mild TBI. For years, scientists have studied blood tests involving GFAP. They also have studied a similar protein called S100B. Both proteins are released in the bloodstream in response to specific injuries, including TBI. But this study showed that GFAP substantially outperformed S100B as a TBI diagnostic marker.

"Knowing this protein can show the severity of a TBI through a simple blood test is promising when considering we can use a device that already is in widespread use in hospitals, doctors' offices, and urgent care facilities. All we would need to do is add an extra cartridge to the device to analyze blood for the GFAP protein," said Okonkwo. He estimates this device could potentially decrease unnecessary CT scans by 20 percent or more, saving nearly USD 100 million in medical expenses annually. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was pained by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, who devoted his life to peoples cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathyGasti, 55, died on Thursday night in Bengaluru...

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The US Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women. The warning issued late Thursday doesnt specify the organizations plotting the attacks...

Liquor mafia operating in Punjab, Centre should probe: Cong MP

Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centres intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies. Congress MP Shamsher...

Travelers must pay cost of COVID-19 test themselves, insists Nigeria government

The government of Nigeria has said that it is the responsibility of Nigerians traveling abroad to pay for the cost of the COVID-19 test as specified by several countries, according to a news report by This Day.The Chairman of the Presidenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020