Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Newborn dies due to unavailability of ventilator

A premature newborn allegedly lost his life due to unavailability of a ventilator at a government hospital in Delhi's Malviya Nagar last night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:58 IST
Delhi: Newborn dies due to unavailability of ventilator
MS Madhav, CMO, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital speaking to reporters on Thursday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

A premature newborn allegedly lost his life due to unavailability of a ventilator at a government hospital in Delhi's Malviya Nagar last night. The baby was born around 5 pm on Thursday and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital due to the lack of ventilators at the hospital. The incident happened at Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. After the death of the newborn, the child's relatives are holding the female nurse hostage.

"A child who was born with a weight of around 1 kg and needed ventilation. We transferred the patient to Safdarjung Hospital since we do not even have ventilators. In the midst of all this conversation, the child died. Dr Ashish and nurse Anuradha from our hospital went there. Dr Ashish was beaten up due to which he fled and the family took the nurse hostage," MS Madhav, the CMO of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital told reporters here. He further said that it was due to the issue of availability of beds, the Safdarjung Hospital claimed that they did not have a ventilator bed.

"When the staff of Safdarjung Hospital told the family of the child that you have to give consent that if something happens to the child, you will be responsible for it because we are going to shift the child to the general ward. They were not ready to give consent and in the meantime, the newborn collapsed," he added. The CMO further alleged that the patient had manhandled the doctor who accompanied them to the hospital. "The doctor was threatened as well and left the scene. They held the nurse hostage but there was no manhandling with her. But they continuously demanded the doctor's presence who brought the newborn here and wouldn't release her until he comes," he said further.

The nurse was released after three hours once the police arrived at the spot. "We were explaining to the patient that you should get admitted but that people were not ready because the doctor was very scared that if your child dies then it is your responsibility, not ours. When we reached with the patient, after some time, the family members of the child caught the collar of the doctor, due to which he left the place, he did not even tell me and left me alone," said the nurse Anuradha who accompanied the patient.

Sartaz Ali, the father of the baby said that his son was born around 5.30 pm and the doctor told him that the baby was in poor condition and required oxygen. "Our child was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. At around 7:30 I started coming out of the hospital. We arrived in an ambulance around 8:30 pm and reached Safdarjung Hospital by 9:00 pm. Amid the argument, my child died at around 11:30 pm," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks post weekly gain on stimulus hopes, yuan strength

China stocks staged a strong finish on Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong yuan also helped lure foreign inflows. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended u...

Kolkata Police initiates probe into fashion designer's death

The Kolkata Police on Friday initiated a probe into the death of renowned fashion designer Sharbari Dutta. Dutta, 63, was found dead in the bathroom of her residence on Broad Street in south Kolkata on Thursday evening.A case of unnatural d...

Naxals kill CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashy...

PM Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar.

PM Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020