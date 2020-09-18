Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 daysReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:52 IST
Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month. The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.
Officials will hold a briefing on the case at 0730 GMT.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Saudi Arabia
- Bangkok
- COVID-19
