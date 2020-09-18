Nigeria: PTF on COVID-19 mandates schools to carry out weekly risk assessments

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has mandated schools to carry out weekly risk assessments while states and local governments are to conduct monthly and quarterly risk assessments, according to a news report by Today.

Elsie Ilori, Head, Department of Surveillance and Epidemiology, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, announced this on Thursday in Abuja at the joint PTF briefing on COVID-19.

According to her, the PTF has continued to educate the public on measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

"We have also continued to review the situation in other countries that have re-opened schools. We also receive guidance from WHO and other public health authorities.

"If schools carefully coordinate, plan, and put the required safety measures in place before reopening, there is lesser risk of COVID-19 cases in school settings.

"We are working closely with the Federal Ministry of Education, PTF-COVID-19, States, and our partners to ensure that the required safety measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our schools.

"The PTF-COVID-19 and Federal Ministry of Education has mandated schools to conduct periodic (weekly) risk assessments, while states and local governments are to conduct monthly and quarterly risk assessment respectively.

"This will help to promptly address the gaps that may exist in reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread in schools.

"Beyond this, local governments have been advised to set up multi-sectoral school health committees dedicated to supporting and monitoring the implementation of safety protocols in the schools," she said.