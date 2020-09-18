COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 10 deaths, 172 fresh cases; infection tally now 11,363

Ten people died from the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and the state's infection tally went up to 11,363 with 172 fresh cases. So far, the state has reported 107 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kangra and Solan reported three each, Shimla two and Mandi and Sirmaur one each, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Kangra accounts for 23 deaths in the state, followed by Solan (21), Shimla (19), Mandi (13), Una (9), Sirmaur (7), Chamba (6), Hamirpur (5), Kullu (2) and Bilaspur (1).

Of the 172 fresh cases, 27 were reported from Sirmaur, 26 from Mandi, 23 from Shimla, 18 from Solan, 14 each from Bilaspur, Chamba and Kangra, 11 from Kullu, 10 from Una, six each from Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti, and three from Kinnaur, Jindal said. A total of 64 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Of them, 29 were from Bilaspur, 17 from Kangra and 14 from Chamba. The total number of recoveries in the state have risen to 6,998, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated out of the state.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,228, Jindal said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 978, followed by Mandi (731), Kangra (638), Sirmaur (454), Una (421), Shimla (421), Bilaspur (190), Kullu (95), Hamirpur (93), Chamba (93), Lahaul-Spiti (76) and Kinnaur (38), according to data shared by the Health Department.