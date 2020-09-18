Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Buddh Nagar: COVID-19 tally crosses 11K-mark, recoveries over 9K

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 11,043, official data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the infection, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.43 per cent -- in the state, it showed. Meanwhile, the recovery rate remained at 82.64 per cent, up from 82.18 per cent on Thursday as well as Wednesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:29 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar: COVID-19 tally crosses 11K-mark, recoveries over 9K

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 11,043, official data showed. The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,868 from 2,004 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 271 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,127, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the infection, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.43 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate remained at 82.64 per cent, up from 82.18 per cent on Thursday as well as Wednesday. It was 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases as well as recoveries and 29th in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 67,825 active cases across UP on Friday. So far, 2,70,094 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,869, the data showed. PTI KIS TDS TDS.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tuticorin airport being upgraded at a cost of Rs 381 cr

Upgradation and expansion work is being carried out at the Tuticorin Airport to cater to the rising passenger footfall, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Friday. Tuticorin Airport is expanding To cater to the rising passenger foot...

India, Japan looking at working in third countries: Jaishankar

At a time China is attempting to expand its influence in the region, India and Japan are looking at working together in third countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar, reflecting growing congruence of their strategic interests. Exte...

EU seals second coronavirus vaccine deal

The EU Commission has finalised a deal with Sanofi and GSK allowing its 27 member states to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Its the second contract signed by the blocs executive arm after a first agreement was r...

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units; such curbs should be ended: MHA.

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units such curbs should be ended MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020