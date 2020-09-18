Gautam Buddh Nagar: COVID-19 tally crosses 11K-mark, recoveries over 9K

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 11,043, official data showed. The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,868 from 2,004 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 271 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,127, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the infection, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.43 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate remained at 82.64 per cent, up from 82.18 per cent on Thursday as well as Wednesday. It was 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases as well as recoveries and 29th in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 67,825 active cases across UP on Friday. So far, 2,70,094 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,869, the data showed.