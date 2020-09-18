Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,127 fresh COVID cases push Delhi's tally to over 2.38 lakh; death toll mounts to 4,907

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said. Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 61,037 tests were conducted the previous day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:36 IST
4,127 fresh COVID cases push Delhi's tally to over 2.38 lakh; death toll mounts to 4,907
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said. Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 61,037 tests were conducted the previous day. The total number of cases stands at 2,38,828, out of which 2,01,671 patients have either recovered, migrated out or been discharged while there are 32,250 active cases, as per the bulletin.

The positivity rate stands at 6.76 per cent. The number of containment zones has increased to 1,751, the bulletin said. With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's caseload went over 2.34 lakh on Thursday while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities. On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tuticorin airport being upgraded at a cost of Rs 381 cr

Upgradation and expansion work is being carried out at the Tuticorin Airport to cater to the rising passenger footfall, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Friday. Tuticorin Airport is expanding To cater to the rising passenger foot...

India, Japan looking at working in third countries: Jaishankar

At a time China is attempting to expand its influence in the region, India and Japan are looking at working together in third countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar, reflecting growing congruence of their strategic interests. Exte...

EU seals second coronavirus vaccine deal

The EU Commission has finalised a deal with Sanofi and GSK allowing its 27 member states to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Its the second contract signed by the blocs executive arm after a first agreement was r...

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units; such curbs should be ended: MHA.

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units such curbs should be ended MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020