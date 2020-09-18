Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. The active cases in the state currently are 21,291, while 83,878 have been discharged after recovery, as per the bulletin. As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.94 per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:57 IST
23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each persons died in Faridabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar while one death each took place in Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Rohtak, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in coronavirus cases included Gurgaon (339), Faridabad (287), Sonipat (171), Hisar (167), Panchkula (157), Kurukshetra (131) and Sirsa (121). The active cases in the state currently are 21,291, while 83,878 have been discharged after recovery, as per the bulletin.

As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.94 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.03 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days. The COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.57 percent, it stated..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amal Clooney quits UK role over 'lamentable' Brexit plan

Amal Clooney has become the highest profile lawyer to quit an official job over her opposition to the British governments suggestion that it could break international law in the event it fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union. ...

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

In front of baskets of tomatoes and peppers, near a sizzling burrito grill, the promotoras stop masked shoppers at a busy Latino farmers market Want to test a COVID-19 vaccine Aided by Spanish-speaking health promoters and Black pastors, a ...

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh voices support for farmers protesting agri Bills

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced his support for farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector Bills passed by Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and ...

Vehicle intercepted breaching U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow - spokeswoman

A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter of the U.S. Ambassadors residence in Moscow on Friday, an embassy spokeswoman said, adding that he was intercepted by embassy personnel and passed on to authorities.There were no injuri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020