23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each persons died in Faridabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar while one death each took place in Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Rohtak, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in coronavirus cases included Gurgaon (339), Faridabad (287), Sonipat (171), Hisar (167), Panchkula (157), Kurukshetra (131) and Sirsa (121). The active cases in the state currently are 21,291, while 83,878 have been discharged after recovery, as per the bulletin.

As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.94 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.03 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days. The COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.57 percent, it stated..