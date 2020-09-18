Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vile social media attacks target Pakistani women journalists

CPJ's statement, featuring testimonials from several Pakistani women journalists, comes after a petition, signed by more than 100 women journalists, submitted to the government last month demanding an end to the online assaults. “The target of these attacks are women with differing viewpoints and those whose reports have been critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, and more specifically its handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” the petition said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:47 IST
Vile social media attacks target Pakistani women journalists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Committee to Protect Journalists on Friday condemned relentless social media attacks on women journalists in Pakistan — vicious assaults that have threatened rape and even death. The attacks often follow instances of public criticism of the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former celebrity cricket player who turned to politics later in life and whose following includes legions of young people.

Criticism had focused on Khan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan has reported over 304,00 cases of the virus, including 6,408 deaths. The numbers have been declining since June, with fewer than 400 new cases reported on most days and as testing has increased. The relentless trolling and mounting complaints from women journalists prompted CPJ's Asia program coordinator Steve Butler and senior Asia researcher Aliya Iftikar to warn that those spewing abuse online of Pakistani women journalists are often fans of the ruling party.

The New York-based group did not provide evidence of direct links between the perpetrators and Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI. CPJ's statement, featuring testimonials from several Pakistani women journalists, comes after a petition, signed by more than 100 women journalists, submitted to the government last month demanding an end to the online assaults.

"The target of these attacks are women with differing viewpoints and those whose reports have been critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, and more specifically its handling of the coronavirus pandemic," the petition said. "The online attacks are instigated by government officials and then amplified by a large number of Twitter accounts, which declare their affiliation to the ruling party," it added. "In what is certainly a well-defined and coordinated campaign, personal details of women journalists and analysts have been made public." CPJ also said the attacks have "dire offline consequences," with many female reporters saying they are being forced out of their jobs or feel prevented from fully participating in their profession.

Khan's government and the country's powerful military and its much feared intelligence agency, have been harshly criticized for their heavy-handed approach to its critics in the media. Journalists have been picked up, civil rights activists are in jail, some for months without being charged. Others, such as rights activist Gulalai Ismail, have been charged with sedition for criticizing the military and forced to flee the country.

Separately, the Coalition for Women in Journalism, a global rights group, this week released an 20-page report on attacks on social media faced by Pakistan's women journalists, saying they come from online "accounts affiliated to the ruling party and conservative, right-wing elements in the country." "Such deplorable acts further draw our attention to the grim environment against women journalists and press freedom," said Kiran Nazish, the group's founding director. One of the petition signatories, journalist Asma Shamsi who hosts a prime time current affairs show, said the women journalists are not asking for sympathy.

"I need support for freedom of expression in the country," she said. "I am not a victim. I believe in defiance." She said the trolling is an attempt by the government to shut down criticism on social media. "Whenever you criticize PTI, the attacks begin. They are all institution sponsored." AP's calls to government and military officials seeking comment were not answered Friday. However, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted last month that it was "disturbing to learn of women journalists being targeted and abused".

Abusing women because they are critical is never acceptable, she said at the time. "Journalists do their job & to target them, especially gender-based abusive attacks on women journos, is absolutely unacceptable and disgusting.".

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to consider bills on Chinese goods made with forced labor -Pelosi

U.S. lawmakers will consider two bills next week on goods made with forced labor from Chinas Xinjiang region, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, with one that would restrict imports and another requiring publicly traded U.S. compani...

Elderly man drowns in pond in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 65-year-old mentally challenged man drowned in a pond here on Friday, police saidSurajmal 65 is said to have died by suicide after jumping into the pond at Nawla village under Mansurpur police station limits in the district, they saidHis ...

Amal Clooney quits UK role over 'lamentable' Brexit plan

Amal Clooney has become the highest profile lawyer to quit an official job over her opposition to the British governments suggestion that it could break international law in the event it fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union. ...

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

In front of baskets of tomatoes and peppers, near a sizzling burrito grill, the promotoras stop masked shoppers at a busy Latino farmers market Want to test a COVID-19 vaccine Aided by Spanish-speaking health promoters and Black pastors, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020