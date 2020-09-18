Left Menu
12 deaths, 432 fresh virus case in Himachal Pradesh

Of the 432 fresh cases, 82 were reported from Una; 70 from Mandi; 69 from Shimla; 67 from Sirmaur; 41 from Solan; 30 from Bilaspur; 24 from Kangra; 17 from Kullu; 10 from Una; nine from Hamirpur; six from Lahaul-Spiti; and three from Kinnaur, Jindal said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:58 IST
Twelve people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and the state's infection tally went up to 11,623 with 432 fresh cases. So far, the state has reported 109 deaths due to COVID-19. According to Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal,the victims included nine men and three women. Kangra reported four deaths; Shimla and Solan three each; Mandi and Sirmaur one each, Jindal added. The patients who died on Friday were aged 42 to 95. Eight of them were suffering from other ailments, he added. Jindal said two of the other three patients had influenza-like illness with acute respiratory distress syndrome. One of them had COVID-related pneumonia with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Kangra accounts for 24 deaths in the state, followed by Solan (22), Shimla (20), Mandi (13), Una (9), Sirmaur (7), Chamba (6), Hamirpur (5), Kullu (2) and Bilaspur (1). Of the 432 fresh cases, 82 were reported from Una; 70 from Mandi; 69 from Shimla; 67 from Sirmaur; 41 from Solan; 30 from Bilaspur; 24 from Kangra; 17 from Kullu; 10 from Una; nine from Hamirpur; six from Lahaul-Spiti; and three from Kinnaur, Jindal said. A total of 135 patients recovered from the infection on Friday. Of them, 33 were from Una; 32 from Kangra; 29 from Bilaspur; 15 from Solan; 14 from Chamba; eight from Hamirpur; and four from Kullu. The total number of recoveries has risen to 7,054, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated out of the state. The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,430, Jindal said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 1001; followed by Mandi (775); Kangra (632); Sirmaur (494), Shimla (466); Una (460); Bilaspur (206); Kullu (101); Hamirpur (88); Chamba (93); Lahaul-Spiti (76); and Kinnaur (38), according to data shared by the Health Department.

