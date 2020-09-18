Maha: Communist veteran Vitthal More dies in Latur

Maha: Communist veteran Vitthal More dies in LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:04 IST
Dr Vitthal More, an educationist,Communist thinker and one of the founders of the Maharashtraunit of Students Federation of India died early Friday morningwhile under treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Latur
He was 72 and is survived by his wife, son, daughterand other kin
More, who earlier held the post of principal inseveral colleges in Osmanabad, Latur etc, was cremated atKhadgaon, family members said.
