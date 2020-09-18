Maha: Communist veteran Vitthal More dies in Latur

Dr Vitthal More, an educationist,Communist thinker and one of the founders of the Maharashtraunit of Students Federation of India died early Friday morningwhile under treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Latur

He was 72 and is survived by his wife, son, daughterand other kin

More, who earlier held the post of principal inseveral colleges in Osmanabad, Latur etc, was cremated atKhadgaon, family members said.